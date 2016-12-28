Former Naylor’s owner blossoming in new role at Clegg’s

Johnny Naylor at Clegg's Nursery (File photo)

After four decades in business running his own hardware and gardening store, Johnny Naylor spent this holiday shopping season selling Christmas trees and other seasonal items in someone else’s store.

In the wake of the August flood, Naylor’s Hardware and Gardening Center, a longtime neighborhood institution on Old Hammond Highway, merged with another beloved local business, Clegg’s Nursery, which was also damaged during the flood at two of its four locations.

In the months since, Naylor has been adjusting to the new partnership and to his new role as a sales consultant at Clegg’s Essen Lane location. So far, he says it’s better than he would have expected.

“Christmas was good,” he says. “I did the same thing I normally would I just didn’t have to stay until nine o’clock every night and I didn’t have all the headaches that come with being in charge.”

