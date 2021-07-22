Following controversial approval, Metro Council members introducing new flood zone regulations

Less than a day after the Metro Council Zoning Committee approved a controversial mixed-use development at Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland Road, several council members are preparing to introduce a type of moratorium that would toughen regulations around new development in areas at high risk for flooding.

Council members Rowdy Gaudet, Dwight Hudson, Denise Amoroso and Jen Racca are among those expected to co-sponsor the measure, which would not necessarily ban new development in the AE, or high-risk, flood zone but would tighten the regulations around it.

“At this point we don’t have the final language drafted,” Gaudet says. “We won’t have it all finalized until early next week but we think our community is calling for something that would enhance development requirements specific to the flood hazard area.”

Current regulations require only that new developments in the AE flood zone provide storage to handle water from a 25-year rainfall event, which, with the greater frequency and intensity of storms, is no longer a high bar to meet.

The measure, as currently envisioned, would be temporary and give the city-parish time to work through the process of making the change permanent, which would entail amending the Unified Development Code and getting Planning Commission approval.

The proposed measure, which will go on the Metro Council agenda for introduction at next week’s meeting, comes less than 24 hours after the council approved a rezoning that will clear the way for the development of a new mixed-use building with up to 240 multifamily units at @Highland, an upscale office park at the busy intersection of Highland and Bluebonnet.

The property is located in the AE flood zone.

Though hundreds of area residents opposed the project, council members took the position that because the existing land-use plan for the development allowed for mixed use, their hands were effectively tied.

The project was the latest of several to get the green light over the objection of nearby residents, who point out that, even with tougher restrictions, new development in the flood plain basically displaces stormwater and sends it onto existing properties.

Earlier this week, the Planning Commission gave approval to two residential developments, one on Jones Creek and the other on Burbank, that are both partially or completely in the AE flood zone.

“We’ve known for a long time that we shouldn’t be developing in the flood plain,” says Ed Lagucki, president of the Federation of Civic Associations of Greater Baton Rouge. “We have an article from 1983 or 1984, where the Planning Commission said it. The problem is, Baton Rouge has a lot of land in the flood plain.”

The federation has been pushing for a complete moratorium on new development, while the city-parish completes a stormwater master plan currently under way and comes up with a strategy for mitigating flooding.

The group also is planning a forum Aug. 12 to educate the community about the causes of persistent flooding and drainage problems around the parish and what can be done to address them.

Tougher building codes, which will require rewriting parts of the UDC, is an important piece of the puzzle, Lagucki says.

“At some point, they’re going to have to make revisions to the UDC,” he says. “Developers may not like it. Homeowners may not like it, but it’s something we have to do.”