Financial firms on the hunt for female advisers

When it comes to investing money, a growing number of clients want to work with female advisers. It’s a shift that’s driving more and more of the country’s largest financial advising firms—typically male-dominated companies—to recruit and hire more women.

At UBS the number of female advisers has grown to 20.9% of its total advisory force worldwide, up from 18.6% eight years ago, and one-third of the roughly 3,500 employees in Merrill Lynch Wealth Management’s adviser training program are now women, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The national trend is also replicated in south Louisiana, says Regions Bank Private Wealth Executive Missy Epperson, where firms look to hire diverse talent, though she adds that another component is the need to bring on the next generation of financial advisers.

“The College For Financial Planning has an initiative to get more women into it,” Epperson says. “The industry is aging, so they are concerned about the number of women entering into the profession and then staying in the profession.”

Epperson, who is also a member of the Estate and Business Planning Council of Baton Rouge, says it can be difficult to hire women in the industry is because entry-level positions in financial planning are typically sales-focused, which could be a deterrent. At Regions Bank though, most of the advisers on their team are women.

There’s a perceived lack of flexibility, because it’s an industry with a strong client-centered practice. That can be unattractive to women trying to raise kids. Says Epperson: “As an industry, we are challenged with keeping women in our field and trying to work around flexible field.”

By the end of 2017, only about 14.3% of financial advisers in the U.S. were female, according to research and consulting firm Cerulli Associates, and the number of women in the profession has been roughly flat over the past three to five years. Cerulli agrees the sales focus is a deterrent.

“One of the things, I think, that we’re trying to do is encourage women and firms is to look at nontraditional candidates,” Epperson says. “One of the things I’m encouraging is to recruit women who have gone out of the workforce.”