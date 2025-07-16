Feds: LSU arena finalist secretly made millions in ‘incentives’ steering its clients to Ticketmaster

A signed non-prosecution agreement in the indictment involving the top contender for the LSU arena project indicates the company pocketed millions of dollars to steer its paying client venues to Ticketmaster without disclosing the arrangement.

As LSU athletics and other stakeholders are “evaluating the implications” of the federal cases involving Oak View Group, new revelations have made public in the federal indictment case against former Oak View Group Chairman and CEO Tim Leiweke, who faces 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine in a case alleging his involvement in a bid-rigging scheme related to the construction of the Moody Center at the University of Texas at Austin.

Oak View Group also figures in the civil antitrust lawsuit that the Justice Department has brought against ticketing giant Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation Entertainment. As Business Report reported last week, the Denver-based consulting firm described itself as a “pimp,” “hammer” and “protector” for Ticketmaster, according to the complaint filed just over a year ago in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Oak View Group is not a defendant in that case.

In these latest filings, signed off on by attorneys representing OVG, federal authorities spell out a 2022 “incentive arrangement” that Live Nation allegedly made to OVG that included an upfront payment of $20 million, as well as $7.5 million annual “Sponsorship Payments” subject to certain adjustments based on the volume of primary, fee-bearing tickets sold on its ticketing platforms at venues managed by OVG360 in North America over a 10-year period. The agreement included a framework for pricing tickets sold on behalf of OVG360-managed venues.

In return, OVG agreed, among other things, to “advocate” for Live Nation to remain or become the exclusive ticketing service provider for venues that OVG360 managed, despite its role as a fiduciary to the owners of certain venues it manages that required to disclose material information, including potential conflicts of interest. According to the agreement, OVG never disclosed the arrangement to venues it managed.

That case alleges that Live Nation-Ticketmaster exercises monopolistic power over performers, venues and independent promoters in ways that harm competition, forcing fans to pay more for tickets. Forty states have joined the case, including Louisiana.

As described in the federal complaint, Ticketmaster subsequently became the exclusive primary ticketer for the five venues owned by Oak View Group and obligated Oak View Group to “advocate for” exclusive agreements with Ticketmaster for more than 100 venues Oak View Group manages. Federal authorities allege the agreement also applied to all future venues owned or managed by Oak View Group, essentially locking those venues into long-term exclusive Ticketmaster agreements.

LSU currently has no finalized agreement in place with the company, nor has a potential agreement gone before any governing bodies for approval, including the LSU Board of Supervisors.

Ellen Davis of August Strategic Communications, a spokesperson for Leiweke, contends the executive in that case has “done nothing wrong” and will “vigorously defend himself and his well-deserved reputation for fairness and integrity.”

Read the full nonprosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division. Read more from TicketNews.