Fed: Business remains below pre-pandemic levels for most small companies

America’s small businesses remain under stress from coronavirus pandemic disruptions, and many of them say continued government support is crucial to their survival, according to a new report from the Federal Reserve’s 12 regional banks released today.

Just under 90% of companies surveyed by the Fed banks say business has not returned to pre-pandemic levels almost a year after the crisis began, according to The Wall Street Journal. Of those that lost ground, 30% say that without more government aid, their companies might not survive, the report says.

The survey, an annual project that tallied nearly 10,000 respondents from firms with 500 or fewer employees, finds that almost all small firms report some negative impact from the pandemic, with 78% reporting a drop in income and just under half cutting their workforce in response to reduced demand. Just over half of the firms say revenue for last year is likely to have fallen by more than 25%. The survey was carried out in October and November.

The Fed noted in the report that while it surveyed conditions among small businesses, it is those businesses that represent 99.7% of all employers. The report arrives as the Biden administration and Congress are debating another round of economic stimulus to help the economy navigate and escape the effects of the pandemic, which has had a withering impact on business and hiring, both in the U.S. and in other nations. Read the full story.