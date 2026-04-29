Roundup: Entergy boosts spending / Rotolo’s / City Hall probe

Data center demand: Entergy is boosting its four-year capital spending plan by 33% to $57 billion, driven largely by infrastructure needed to serve Meta’s data center. The move reflects surging U.S. power demand, which hit records in 2025, as utilities race to support energy-intensive data center growth nationwide. Read more from Reuters.

Growing: Rotolo’s Craft & Crust is expanding in Tennessee with a new Lakeland location opening May 11, marking the brand’s third restaurant in the state and eighth for franchisees Blaire and Taylor Bobo. The opening reflects the Louisiana brand’s continued regional growth strategy and broader franchise expansion across the Southeast.

Council members subpoenaed: A grand jury met Wednesday amid a wide-ranging investigation of purported City Hall corruption but handed up no indictments. A number of Metro Council members from East Baton Rouge Parish received subpoenas ahead of the session. Council members Rowdy Gaudet, Daryl Hurst and Anthony Kenney appeared. Read more from WBRZ-TV.