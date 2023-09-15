Friday, September 15, 2023 BusinessInsider ExxonMobil eyes Baton Rouge for a microchip-related manufacturing project By Domenic Purdy - September 15, 2023 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint (iStock) ExxonMobil is in the early stages of bringing a project to support growing microchip manufacturing in the U.S. into Baton Rouge. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in