Executive Spotlight Q&A: Jolee Bollinger, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System

(Photo by Don Kadair)

Name: Jolee Hancock Bollinger

Position: General counsel and corporate integrity officer, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System

Age: 46

Hometown: Larose, Louisiana

Education: Bachelor’s, LSU; JD, Cumberland School of Law, Samford University; master of public health, University of Alabama at Birmingham

As corporate integrity officer and general counsel at Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, Jolee Bollinger’s work is incredibly complex. But her ultimate goal is simple: Keep the sprawling hospital system focused on its mission of caring for those most in need. “Focusing on our mission is the ultimate reason we consider or implement any action,” Bollinger says. “The single focus simplifies FMOLHS complexities because no matter what we do or how we do it, our objective is always the same.” Of course, Bollinger’s job requires more than just a good heart. In addition to making sure FMOLHS is complying with ever-changing local, state and federal laws, Bollinger keeps the hospital system in line with Canon Law, the guiding set of principles for the Catholic Church. “Although some concepts are similar to civil law, Canon Law was put in place to govern the most treasured assets of the Church worldwide, so the guiding principles are often different from our civil law system in Louisiana,” she says.

Where did your career start, and how did that previous experience prepare you for your current position?

Other than a judicial clerkship on the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals with Judge John C. Godbold, my private practice and in-house career has always involved representing health care providers. Private practice allowed me to develop expertise in the law and its application to health care providers. My in-house experiences taught me to apply the law and implement the advice I furnished. In-house is a different skill set, allowing me to be closer to the intricacies of the business operations. My experiences have varied, from day-to-day health care operations to representation in federal and state cases. All of these prepared me to handle the complex issues facing the FMOLHS.

You’ve got a lengthy title: vice president of corporate integrity and general counsel. What exactly does that job entail?

I am responsible for the safeguarding functions of FMOLHS, including legal, compliance and internal audit. My role is to understand the laws and regulations that impact FMOLHS and advise my client in a manner that allows FMOLHS to both achieve its strategic needs and the business team’s goals.

What have been some of the unexpected challenges in your position?

The complexity of the health care business is a constant challenge. Often, what is a best practice in a non-health care commercial business is a criminal offense in health care. For example, providing benefits to customers in a commercial environment is simply good business. However, providing those same benefits to physicians (customers of hospitals) in the health care environment can be a criminal offense. The often counter-intuitive regulatory scheme poses great challenges. Because I work with a sophisticated business team that engages in a variety of transactions, I am required to know something about most legal issues. My knowledge base is a mile wide, but only an inch deep, except for health care regulatory and corporate work, which is my bailiwick. This is different from private legal practice, where you can typically specialize in one area and rely upon colleagues for unknown areas.

What is one thing about your job people don’t expect or know about and hear about?

Representing a Catholic system requires compliance with two sets of laws, the Louisiana civil law and Canon Law, the law of the Catholic Church. This required me to become familiar with Canon Law, which is contained in one book of a few hundred pages. Although some concepts are similar to civil law, Canon Law was put in place to govern the most treasured assets of the Church worldwide, so the guiding principles are often different from our civil law system in Louisiana.

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System has such a sprawling hospital system in south Louisiana. How difficult is it to keep track of it all?

FMOLHS is a complex system with dozens of legal entities. My approach is to handle all issues that arise in line with the FMOLHS mission, which is to care for those most in need. Focusing on our mission is the ultimate reason we consider or implement any action. The single focus simplifies FMOLHS complexities because no matter what we do or how we do it, our objective is always the same.

What are your goals for the future for FMOLHS?

FMOLHS continues to evolve to the changing health care environment. My primary goal it to continue our ministry that was developed by the Franciscan Sisters in Louisiana over 100 years ago. This can be accomplished by caring for those in need with high quality services delivered in an efficient, cost-effective system.

What is the greatest legal or regulatory issue that Franciscan Missionaries, or any hospital system, faces in 2017?

It is difficult to select only one at this time. Locally, the state budget pressures and the impact of the shortfall on health care poses great challenge. Nationally, with President Trump and his efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, understanding the new system and adapting to it will occupy our efforts for 2017 and beyond.

If you had to choose one characteristic, what would you says is the most special thing about FMOLHS?

The devotion to mission, which is displayed by the care provided to those we are privileged to serve, and our team members. In discerning issues, I am not sure that the outcome reached by the FMOLHS business team is different from the outcome others may reach. I am certain, however, that the process of FMOLHS is vastly different. The FMOLHS mission is at the forefront of each decision and impacts all of our discussions and deliberations.

What is your favorite part about what you do? What makes you excited about going to work?

It is easy to walk into my office each day because of the people I am privileged to work beside in this ministry. As Sister Brendan Mary Ronayne said many years ago, we stand on the shoulders of giants in writing our own story of how to serve the people of Louisiana. My role at FMOLHS is not just a job, it is my personal ministry, and one way that I can achieve results that impact my home of Louisiana.

It appears you’ve been quite involved with the American Health Lawyers Association. What have you done with that organization, and what lessons did you learn from your experiences?

I have been involved with practice group leadership, serving on education program planning committees, and speaking at various programs. My involvement stemmed from my belief that if you are blessed to be able to give back, it is your obligation to do so. I got involved because “I could.” I have had the privilege of meeting amazing colleagues and working beside national experts. That provides experiences that are priceless.

What is the greatest personal or professional obstacle you’ve overcome, and how did you overcome it?

Problems arise often. I am not sure I have a pivotal issue that has arisen in my life, but regardless of the problem, I know for certain that taking time to work through the obstacle, being silent and breathing, always provides the framework to resolve the item.

What professional accomplishment are you most proud of?

I am most proud of my role as president of the Capital Area Med-LAW Partnership, which integrates legal advocates into health care teams to identify and address legal needs that impair the well-being of vulnerable patients. I have worked with a committee of individuals passionate about this need. Capital Area Med-LAW Partnership now has a dedicated attorney that represents indigent patients whose health status is impacted by an unmet legal need. For example, if a child has uncontrolled asthma, and it is determined that the child lives in a rental property infested with mold, the Capital Area Med-LAW Partnership represents the family in working with the landlord to resolve the mold issue. The work of Med-LAW is truly an extension of population health activities, where the health care issue may be impacted by obstacles that clinicians cannot overcome. The Med-LAW partnership tries to bridge this gap.

What other leadership roles do you hold in the community and/or what volunteer efforts do you support?

I have been involved with various activities in leadership roles for St. Aloysius Church and have served on the board and currently continue as a mentor to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. I am a Type 1 diabetic, so the cause of the foundation is dear to me.

What is a great piece of advice you personally received? Did you have occasion to put it to use?

Shortly after my arrival at FMOLHS, I was working on a complex issue and had developed a long list of options that were possible. In meeting with John Finan, FMOLHS president and CEO, to discuss the options, he explained that several options were not viable, because although legal, not all fit with our culture of integrity and the way we do business. I use this learning daily in my activities. The easy option is not always best, and we strive to proceed with the highest integrity in all of our work.

What gets your workday off to a good start?

Every day is better if I am able to start off with exercising.

What do you do to unwind?

One of three things: Exercise—I have my best thoughts running in the morning; meditate—becoming silent allows space needed to work through any situation; or surrounding myself with family and friends.

What is an item on your “bucket list”?

African safari.

Where is your go-to spot in Baton Rouge during your free time?

You can either find me running at the LSU lakes, or at dinner with friends at a local restaurant.