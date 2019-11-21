Can Relief Telemed become the ‘Waitr of health care?’

By
-
Insider
Relief Telemed
ON-DEMAND ADVICE: Relief Telemed co-founders Vishal Vasanji and James Davis (center and right) are working with Waitr founder Chris Meaux in a bid to make their on-demand care platform as popular with patients and medical providers as the food delivery app is to hungry customers. (Collin Richie)
We're glad you are enjoying Business Report. To continue reading, sign up for ALL-ACCESS
The founders of telemedicine startup Relief Telemed are tapping into the advice of Waitr founder Chris Meaux, hoping to replicate the on-demand success story.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR