Tuesday, March 30, 2021 BusinessInsiderReal Estate Engquist buys downtown riverfront lot from Bernhard for nearly $5.7M By Stephanie Riegel - March 30, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Aerial image of downtown Baton Rouge by the Mississippi River. (File photo) Jim Bernhard has sold one of the last undeveloped tracts of downtown riverfront property to businessman and developer John Engquist for $5.68 million in a deal that closed Monday.