Understanding the EMCO deal

ON THE GROW: Pictured here in 2008, two years after EMCO was named Business Report’s Company of the Year (100 or more employees), are Pat Cuntz, Janice Pellar and Todd Bourgeois (current EMCO president and CEO). (Photo by Don Kadair)

In late June, Baton Rouge-based EMCO Technologies announced it had spun off its communications division, which specializes in the sales and servicing of two-way radio and emergency alert systems, and sold it for an undisclosed price to Dallas-based BearCom, the largest Motorola dealer in the U.S.

EMCO Technologies’ IT division, which services large petrochemical companies and federal government contractors, was not part of the transaction and remains under local ownership.

The decision to sell the communications business might have taken some by surprise. EMCO was built around the two-way radio business, and for most of its 56-year history was owned by the same Baton Rouge family that founded it. The group that had acquired it in 2012 also was local, and had grown sales and profits over the past six years.

But the sale of the communications division—which comprised a relatively small piece of EMCO’s overall business—made sense for a couple of key reasons, says Pat Cuntz, who was president of the communications division and now is vice president of the newly rebranded EMCO/BearCom.

For one, the communications industry is changing and Motorola, which manufactures the popular two-way radios, has been migrating towards partnerships with fewer, larger distributors, making it harder for smaller dealers to compete. EMCO, which declines to provide revenue figures, was relatively small compared to a company like BearCom, which has been on an aggressive expansion and acquisition spree in recent years.

“We knew the only way we could get there was through our own acquisitions,” Cuntz says. “So that wasn’t the deciding factor, but it was certainly one of them.”

Also, as the industry has changed, there has been less synergy than in the past between what was the communications side of EMCO’s business and the IT division, which was much larger in terms of revenues and employees.

“The IT and communications division don’t complement each other the way they used to,” Cuntz says. “The IT division is much, much more of a service oriented business. It’s contract driven and a lot of it is out-of-state contracts.”

After on-again, off-again talks that began in 2014, the two companies finally reached an agreement earlier this year.

Former EMCO owner and board chair turned local philanthropist Janice Pellar gave her blessing to the deal, even though it wasn’t technically needed. Her parents, Jim and Zelma Harvey, started EMCO as a Motorola dealership in 1962, and eventually passed the company to her. She was a trailblazer at a time when few women were running their own companies, much less one in a field that brought them into plants and refineries. Over the years, Pellar would grow EMCO exponentially, including the launch of the IT services division.

In early 2012, she sold the company to Cuntz, Todd Bourgeois and Mike Lee. Bouregois and Lee continue to own EMCO Technologies and serve as president and CFO, respectively.

Under the new deal, both clients and longtime employees of what was EMCO’s communications division will benefit, Cuntz predicts. BearCom has deep pockets and will be able to invest in new technologies and cutting-edge services.

Also, the 29 employees of what was EMCO’s communications division will remain with the company. The average tenure of those employees exceeds 20 years, and some have been on the job more than 40. Making sure they were taken care of was a requirement of making the deal happen, Cuntz says.

Though communication systems have changed and ubiquitous smart phones have made two-way radios seem rather quaint, if not obsolete, Cuntz says the market for such products and services remains strong. Though cell phones have their place, two-way radios are still the preferred method of communication in many situations, he says.

“In public safety or a plant environment you can’t run the risk of hoping a public network works for your cell phone,” he says. “If a situation arises, you don’t have time to dial or text. You need to be able to press a single button and have a group of people hear what you’re saying.”