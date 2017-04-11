Electric Depot development at old Entergy site slated for spring groundbreaking

Developers hope to begin construction in the next two weeks on their mixed-use development Electric Depot, which will be the new name for the old Entergy site at 1509 Government St. in Mid City.

Architect Dyke Nelson, who is leading the Weinstein Nelson development team that was selected last summer by the East Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority to redevelop the six-acre property, says his group is nearly ready to begin interior demolition work on the largest of the four red-brick buildings in the complex.

“We have to remove some nasty interior walls and do some other interior demolition before we can begin interior construction,” he says. “But this will officially count as our groundbreaking.”

Weinstein Nelson and its team of consultants, engineers and designers beat out eight other teams last May with its proposal to redevelop the site for the RDA, which has owned the property since receiving it in a 2013 donation from Entergy.

Daily Report has the full story.