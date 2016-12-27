After eight years and $2.6M, consultant Fregonese’s work in Baton Rouge ends

John Fregonese

As Mayor Kip Holden’s administration comes to a close, so does land use planning consultant John Fregonese’s long-running relationship with local government—at least for now. The last of Fregonese’s multiple contracts with the city-parish—this one, to revise portions of the zoning code—ends Dec. 31.

Over the last eight years, Fregonese and his Portland, Oregon-based firm, Fregonese Associates, has been instrumental in numerous planning projects for the city-parish, primarily as the architect of the FuturEBR master plan for land use and development. Several subsequent contracts followed.

Altogether, since 2009 the firm has been paid more than $2.6 million by the city-parish for its work here, according to the Department of Finance.

“We love Baton Rouge and we love working there,” Fregonese says. “We have a real commitment to the community. It feels like a second home to me.”

