Edwards, lawmakers both claim wins in Saints deal

Louisiana’s new deal with the New Orleans Saints gives state legislative leaders a victory, with lower-than-expected payments to help cover Caesars Superdome renovations, the ending of a stadium manager debt that irked lawmakers, and cuts to office lease costs for state agencies.

Gov. John Bel Edwards also gets to declare a win, striking an agreement that will lock the Saints into a deal to stay in New Orleans for years past the Democratic governor’s term—and possibly for decades longer.

Negotiations took more than two years. Approval of the central pieces of the plan came together Thursday, though a few details remain to be settled in later legislation. But while some Republican lawmakers privately groused about continuing to spend money that goes into helping the NFL team and its wealthy owner, those complaints weren’t aired publicly.

Instead, the Bond Commission and the joint House and Senate budget committee quickly gave the necessary votes, while officials applauded the lower price tag for the state and the benefits of keeping the Saints in New Orleans.

Edwards issued a statement calling it a “great day not only for the city of New Orleans and the Saints, but for Louisiana and its economy.”

Republican Senate President Page Cortez thanked Saints owner Gayle Benson for agreeing to renegotiate terms of the stadium agreement and described it as “a better partnership” for the state and the NFL club.

GOP House Speaker Clay Schexnayder called it a fair deal for Louisiana and the Saints.

And Treasurer John Schroder, the Republican Bond Commission chairman, posted on Twitter after the approvals, “The Superdome is an iconic facility but we must be sensitive to concerns of legislators in districts with major needs as well. Today’s action was a win-win for the state.”

