Edwards, Broome urge calm after feds forgo charges in Alton Sterling case

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome urged the community this afternoon to engage in peaceful, lawful protests in the days to come as they express frustration over the U.S. Department of Justice’s decision not to bring federal charges against the Baton Rouge police officers involved in the July 2016 shooting of Alton Sterling.

“We all have the rights to give voice to our frustration,” Edwards said. “But no one has the right to engage in unlawful behavior, particularly violent behavior … because that endangers the life of everyone involved.”

The comments from Edwards and Broome came at a joint press conference at City Hall shortly after the DOJ’s official announcement that it will not prosecute BRPD officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II with violating Sterling’s civil rights.

That announcement was anticlimactic, coming nearly 24 hours after sources in Washington, D.C., leaked to The Washington Post that no federal charges would be forthcoming.

