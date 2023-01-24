Tuesday, January 24, 2023 BusinessInsider Dyke Nelson Architecture continues expansion with Dallas location By David Jacobs - January 24, 2023 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Dyke Nelson, founder of DNA Workshop (Collin Ritchie) Dyke Nelson, an award-winning architect based in Baton Rouge, plans to open a third location of his DNA Workshop firm in Dallas this year. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in