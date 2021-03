We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.

Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

A Baton Rouge-based energy expert refutes several of the points made in a report released Tuesday by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, which called The Formosa Plastics Group’s proposed petrochemical complex in St. James Parish “financially unviable” and urged its cancellation.