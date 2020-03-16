Dima Ghawi: Secrets to working remotely
In the Covid-19 climate, many Capital Region companies are allowing—or even encouraging—employees to work remotely.
In this video, Dima Ghawi shares tips for establishing a successful virtual workspace. She notes that many employers aren’t comfortable with their teams working remotely because they don’t trust that their employees will be productive. She offers tips for how employees can dispel those concerns.
Dima Ghawi is a leadership speaker and executive coach in Baton Rouge. Reach her at dima@dimaghawi.com.
