BusinessInsider DIFFERENCE MAKERS By JR Ball - January 3, 2023 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print 10 individuals who are elevating Baton Rouge through their vision, work and research. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in