Didn’t we just do this? Planning Commission getting ready to update FuturEBR

An aerial view of Baton Rouge from the State Capitol building downtown.

While the Planning Commission staff is working its way through the laborious process of updating the city-parish zoning code to bring it more in line with Baton Rouge’s master plan for land use and development, it’s also getting ready to start updating the plan itself.

The plan, known as FuturEBR, was completed in 2010 and adopted in 2011. It is supposed to be updated every five years, which would have been in 2016. Because of last August’s flood, however, the Planning Commission decided to put off the process until this year.

At a special meeting of the Planning Commission tonight, Planning Director Frank Duke will brief commissioners on both updates. He says potential changes to FuturEBR should not affect the changes currently being made to the zoning code.

Daily Report has the full story.