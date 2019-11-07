Design: 1200 Brickyard Lane is the first multi-tenant office building on the Water Campus; tenants include Stantec and Cybersecurity Coordination Center.

Owner: Commercial Properties Realty Trust

Contractor: The Lemoine Company

Architect: Antunovich Associates

Cost: $24 million

Completed: August

Use: Class A office space. Tenants include engineering firm Stantec, and the Cybersecurity Coordination Center.

Location: 1200 Brickyard Lane

Form follows function

“It is our first multi-tenant office building on the Water Campus with the intention to attract businesses and partners that will work in a collaborative environment—studying coastal threats, formulating theories, exchanging ideas and combining forces to arrive at innovative solutions that might never be possible otherwise.”

—Tina Rance, marketing and special projects with CPRT