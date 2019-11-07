You have 1 more FREE article this month. Sign up for ALL-ACCESS
Design: 1200 Brickyard Lane is the first multi-tenant office building on the Water Campus; tenants include Stantec and Cybersecurity Coordination Center.
Owner: Commercial Properties Realty Trust
Contractor: The Lemoine Company
Architect: Antunovich Associates
Cost: $24 million
Completed: August
Use: Class A office space. Tenants include engineering firm Stantec, and the Cybersecurity Coordination Center.
Location: 1200 Brickyard Lane
Form follows function
“It is our first multi-tenant office building on the Water Campus with the intention to attract businesses and partners that will work in a collaborative environment—studying coastal threats, formulating theories, exchanging ideas and combining forces to arrive at innovative solutions that might never be possible otherwise.”
—Tina Rance, marketing and special projects with CPRT