Crispy Catch closes Perkins Road location, fishing for new site

rispy Catch has closed its location near the Perkins Road Overpass after three years in operation, but owner Tyler Pizzolato says he plans to relocate the seafood restaurant to a new space with a drive-thru window, though he does not have a specific location picked out yet.

Pizzolato opened the restaurant in March 2015 in a 1950s-era building formerly occupied by Kean’s Fine Dry Cleaning. His parents, Clifford and Tracie Pizzolato, had acquired the 3,000-square-foot property in 2014 for $564,295 and invested heavily in converting it into a fast-casual restaurant specializing exclusively in fried catfish dishes.

But the location never performed as well as Pizzolato expected. After opening a second location in mid-2017 in the Mall of Louisiana food court, he realized there was demand for his product—just not in the Perkins Road Overpass neighborhood.

“When we moved into the mall last July, we got a lot of business,” he says. “We realized people love our product.”

Daily Report has the full story.