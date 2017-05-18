Councilman proposes giving voters a second crack at Council on Aging tax

VOTE campaign buttons on top of scattered hundred dollar bills spread out beneath it. Concept image illustrating election funding, political donations, Super Pac money, political bribes. (iSTOCKPHOTO)

Metro Council member Dwight Hudson is proposing an ordinance that would give voters an opportunity this fall to rededicate the 2.25 mill property tax they narrowly approved last fall to help fund the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging.

Hudson’s ordinance would place the measure on the Nov. 18 ballot. If approved by voters, it would rededicate the estimated $8 million a year the millage is expected to generate to “senior services,” which Hudson says would be provided by an outside agency.

“I see this as a middle ground,” he says. “We’re not trying to take money away from seniors. We just want to make sure it is spent wisely.”

Hudson says he’s not sure which agency or agencies would provide the services currently provided to local seniors by the COA. But he suggests the parish could contract with St. Vincent de Paul to handle the Meals on Wheels program, and that it could farm out other services to other area COAs.

“Those are details we’ll be working out in the coming weeks,” he says.

