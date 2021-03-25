Thursday, March 25, 2021 BusinessInsiderReal Estate Council unanimously approves Millennial Park rezoning By Caitie Burkes - March 25, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Cameron Jackson is the developer of the Millennial Park mixed-use center in Mid City. (Brian Baiamonte) Millennial Park developer Cameron Jackson has received permission from the Metro Council to rezone his shipping container park on Florida Boulevard to sell alcoholic beverages. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in