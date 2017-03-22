Council to take up $1.3M proposal for new Council on Aging headquarters in downtown Baton Rouge

File photo

The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging could be getting a new headquarters facility if the Metro Council approves spending $1.3 million in federal dollars to renovate a blighted building near downtown.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s administration will introduce the measure at today’s council meeting, asking for approval to spend the $1.3 million in Community Development Block Grants—federal funds dating back to the recovery from hurricanes Gustav and Ike. The building is at 1701 Main St., next to Baton Rouge Community Radio WHYR 96.9-FM.

William Daniel, interim chief administrative officer, says the city-parish obtained the property several years ago and has long planned to renovate it. The building already has a new roof, and this pot of money will help get the rest of the building renovated.

“The goal was to get the Council on Aging out of that horrendous building they are in on Florida Boulevard and move them into this facility,” Daniel says. “The building they’re in now is not suitable and the elevators don’t work, their A/C is iffy—you can’t have seniors in 100 degree buildings.”

