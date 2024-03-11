Could Baton Rouge get a city-parish manager?

By
-

Sweeping changes—including the appointment of a new city-parish manager—could be coming soon to East Baton Rouge’s Plan of Government.  Metro Councilman Rowdy Gaudet is proposing a serie…


Already an INSIDER? Sign in.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.