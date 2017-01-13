Copeland’s to launch new restaurant concept in Baton Rouge

An aerial view of Baton Rouge from the State Capitol building downtown.

Editor’s Note: This story has been revised from an earlier version to clarify the company’s expansion plans for the new restaurant concept.

A new Copeland’s concept restaurant is coming to Baton Rouge, which will serve as a test market for the new venture.

Al Copeland Investments, which owns and operates the Copeland’s of New Orleans chain, is launching Batch 13, a new fast-casual restaurant with an emphasis on fresh, healthy foods and takeout service.

The company is subdividing its Copeland’s restaurant at 4957 Essen Lane and developing the first Batch 13. If successful, the company—which operates 17 Copeland’s restaurants in five states throughout the south—plans to eventually grow the concept.

“Copelands would be considered a full service, upscale casual dining restaurant,” says Allison Copeland Donnelly, vice president of Al Copeland Investments. “Our new concept is a fresh casual concept. Our culinary recipes will be freshly prepared, in a fast and convenient environment with a heavy influence on take out.”

The company chose Baton Rouge as the test market for its new concept because “we feel the market has a lot of potential and it doesn’t have anything else like what is coming,” she says.

