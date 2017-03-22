Coastal erosion poses multibillion-dollar risk to Baton Rouge economy, LSU study says

Louisiana marsh scene, north shore of Lake Pontchartrain (iStock photo)

While Baton Rouge is not on the “front lines” of Louisiana’s coastal land loss crisis, billions of dollars worth of economic activity are at risk for the city as the Gulf of Mexico continues to swallow wetlands, which are key storm buffers along the coast, according to a new LSU study released today.

Researchers Stephen Barnes and Stephanie Virgets painted a bleak picture for south Louisiana if nothing is done to stem a coastal erosion phenomenon that has led to nearly 2,000 square miles of land being lost to the Gulf over the last 100 years. That number could double over the next 50 years without any action, the researchers warned.

The report provides new insights into how coastal erosion could disrupt billions in economic activity for inland areas like Baton Rouge, Lafayette and Lake Charles, in addition to low-lying coastal areas like New Orleans and Houma.

The disruption of commerce that coastal erosion could have on southern regions like New Orleans and Houma would induce a “ripple” effect into inland regions, decimating local economies, according the report, titled “Regional Impacts of Coastal Land Loss and Louisiana’s Opportunity for Growth.” On the other hand, robust coastal restoration spending could boost the state’s economy.

