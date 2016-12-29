Changes afoot at Towne Center: Mignon Faget leaving, Jersey Mike’s and District Donuts coming

Two new restaurants are moving into Towne Center as long-time tenant Mignon Faget prepares to leave for the Mall of Louisiana. (iStock photo)

Towne Center is losing one of its longtime tenants early next year, when Mignon Faget relocates to the Mall of Louisiana. But the upscale shopping center at Corporate Boulevard and Jefferson Highway is getting two new tenants, including Jersey Mike’s, a New Jersey-based fast casual sub sandwich chain that is opening its first location in Louisiana.

Mignon Faget will be relocating to space on the ground floor of the mall formerly occupied by Coach, which closed several months ago. Mignon Faget manager Marie Popov says the New Orleans-based jewelry store is moving because business was slow at Towne Centre, where it has been located for more than a decade.

“We want more traffic,” Popov says. “There’s just not enough at Towne Center. It was fun while it lasted, but we think going to the mall will get us some younger customers. We are hoping to continue to attract our existing customers and also pick up a few new people.”

A spokeswoman for Creekstone Development, which manages Towne Center, says shopping center management is sorry to see Mignon Faget go, but adds that the majority of tenants in the 440,000-square-foot retail center are doing “extremely well.” Occupancy is at 94%.

