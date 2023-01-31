Tuesday, January 31, 2023 BusinessInsider Celtic Studios taps new executive director By David Jacobs - January 31, 2023 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint Celtic Studios (File photo) California native Kevin O’Neil is the new executive director of marketing and operations at Celtic Studios. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in