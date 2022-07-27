CATS oversight, foul odors, homelessness dot today’s Metro Council agenda

Two Metro Council members are calling for an investigation of the official conduct of the council’s appointees to the Capital Area Transit Board.

Last month, CATS fired CEO Bill Deville, who had already been sidelined following a series of controversies but had continued to receive his salary amid concerns that he might take legal action against the board.

The council also will take up a possible ban on “camping in a public area” for more than 12 hours, with violators subject to a fine of up to $200 and/or 15 days in jail. Council members Laurie Adams and Dwight Hudson, who sponsored the measure, have described it as a public safety measure meant to drive people to services. Advocates for the homeless say the proposal criminalizes homelessness and makes it harder to help unhoused residents.

Also on today’s agenda:

A previously deferred proposal to allow law enforcement to penalize businesses that emit “unreasonably unpleasant, distasteful, disturbing, nauseating, or harmful” odors. Fines would be $1,000 for a first offense, $2,000 for a second offense and $3,000 for a third.

A report from the Department of Environmental Services regarding garbage pickup. EBR’s current garbage contract, worth about $32 million annually, expires next year. The council is expected to take up the next contract for bin collection in September and is soliciting proposals for out-of-cart collection.

Authorizing a $1.8 million contract paid for with federal American Rescue Plan funds for blight elimination, while also reserving the right to negotiate and contract with other vendors who meet the technical requirements of the request for proposals.

Authorizing the mayor to accept a $75,000 grant from the Irene W. and C.B. Pennington Foundation to hire a death investigator to reduce the workload of current investigators in hopes of improving response time. No matching funds would be required.

The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. at City Hall downtown.