Cassidy to introduce his ACA replacement plan next week

Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana will introduce his plan to replace the Affordable Care Act next week. (The Associated Press)

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy has received his “marching orders” from President-elect Donald Trump: Replace the Affordable Care Act while ensuring that everyone has insurance, making sure people with pre-existing conditions have adequate care and lowering costs.

“There aren’t many ways to get there,” Cassidy acknowledges.

But the first-term Louisiana senator could find himself at the center of the political world in Congress this year. The former doctor in the state’s charity hospital system has a replacement plan that appears to be gaining traction in D.C. He’ll introduce it next week.

As Congressional Republicans work quickly to dismantle President Barack Obama’s signature health care law, which has insured around 20 million Americans since its inception in 2010, Cassidy says his plan is the best way to keep people insured and eliminate the federal mandate that Republicans have railed against for years.

