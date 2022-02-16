Wednesday, February 16, 2022 BusinessInsider Capital Region not immune to threat from rising seas By David Jacobs - February 16, 2022 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Louisiana marsh (iStock photo) Sea levels are expected to rise as much over the next 30 years as they have over the previous 100 years, according to a new federal study. Already a subscriber? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in