It took a city-parish crew roughly 40 minutes on an early morning in September to fill a dump truck with mattresses, a rotting couch and other trash collected from behind an abandoned apartment complex off Florida Boulevard.

The building, with most of its windows busted and rusty nails hiding in the waist-high grass, is one of thousands in the city that have been reported to authorities as blighted or abandoned.

Previously called “Baton Rouge’s Vietnam,” the city has long grappled to tackle blight, litter and other visual pollution, and previous Mayors Bobby Simpson and Kip Holden repeatedly “declared war” on the issue.

New advances in technology and data collection, however, are empowering the current administration to take more intentional swings in the fight against blight.

The city-parish’s Department of Development initiated a blight survey last year and sent inspectors out across the city to grade every parcel of land—nearly 6,000 inspections. The higher the score, the worse the blight—with anything scoring higher than 50 points considered condemnable and anything over 75 declared an emergency.

“We think of blight as a cycle, where happiness and health is in the middle,” says Rachael Lambert, city-parish director of development. “The beginning of the cycle is construction, while at the end is condemnation and demolition back to a blank slate property.”

The blight survey—which will be updated annually—was conducted as part of the city-parish’s partnership with the Bloomberg Philanthropies City Data Alliance. Bloomberg Philanthropies last year tapped 22 cities across North and South America for its initial cohort to help the cities implement a comprehensive data strategy and performance management practices.

For the program, Baton Rouge chose to focus on blight and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome dedicated $4.5 million of American Rescue Plan money toward her blight elimination initiative. Some $2.75 million is dedicated to clearing condemned properties while another $1.5 million is dedicated to junk, trash and debris cleanup. The city-parish has spent about $1.2 million of the funds through early September.

While the Department of Development is responsible for code enforcement regarding blight and manages the teams dispatched to deal with problematic properties, Marlee Pittman with the Office of Community Development says her office tries to identify and address the root causes of blight in the community to prevent new blight from forming.

Pittman points to overwhelmed homeowners, natural disasters and convoluted successions after a death as systemic causes of blight in the community. Her department has helped repair more than 320 homes since 2018—with 17 homes in the pipeline to be repaired this year—and has hosted six clinics to help families clear titles to access ownership of blighted properties.

Pittman’s office also championed the Blight Redevelopment Pilot last year, a city-parish program aimed to create a low-cost and quick way to clear convoluted titles. Through the program, a blight lien is placed on the property instead of a traditional tax lien. The pilot, which has a $400,000 budget, was inspired by a similar program that’s been running in New Orleans since 2016.

There’s more than just a cosmetic value to redeveloping blighted properties—LSU researchers have previously linked the proximity of both blighted properties and convenience stores to increases in crime.

In a 2019 study, LSU researchers found that the risk of homicide increases five-fold if you are within a three-and-a-half-block radius of a convenience store. The risk increases by 13 times if you live within two-and-a-half blocks of a blighted building. Baton Rouge Council member Darryl Hurst has lived in District 5 for most of his life and says he started noticing an increase in blight and crime in north Baton Rouge and pockets of Old South Baton Rouge as a teenager.

Changing a neighborhood’s culture and changing neighbors’ mindsets, he says, is key to addressing blight in the city long term.

“When you grow up in an environment that’s blight driven, it becomes the norm,” Hurst says. “You have to change what the norm looks like. … Removing blight changes reflections in the mirror; you can change how an individual looks at that place and at themselves.”

Last year, the Metro Council took its own steps to address blight in the city-parish. It adopted the International Property Maintenance Code for residential properties and passed an ordinance allowing the Department of Development to issue fines for properties where blight is not severe enough to warrant a condemnation.

Still, Hurst says there’s more work to be done. The Department of Development is down some 250 positions, he estimates, and one way to help fill those vacancies is for the city-parish to conduct a long-awaited pay study and raise positions within the government to a “livable wage.”

The request for proposals for the pay study was released late summer and Hurst is hoping the study can get underway by the end of the year or in the first quarter of next year.

“There’s so much blight in the city, but we don’t have the manforce to do what we want to do,” he says. “We have to make sure we have tools and resources, where Baton Rouge is a place people want to invest.”

Valeri LeBlanc, a consultant who heads Broome’s Brighten Up Baton Rouge blight and litter initiative, also says that a cultural shift is needed when it comes to addressing and preventing blight.

Brighten Up Baton Rouge, which is ramping up for a “90-day sprint” this fall, isn’t supposed to be an initiative that basically functions as an organization, LeBlanc says. The initiative is trying to disperse efforts to tackle blight by connecting existing organizations and adding blight remediation into their focus.

To build environmental awareness in the community, initiative partners recently developed digital story maps for children, which will be shared with the library and school systems as well as BREC for distribution.

“People don’t really understand how complex litter is,” LeBlanc says. “A lot of people fold their arms and suggest the city is responsible but it’s more complex than that. It takes citizen activism, a form of culture change, and not being willing to accept what’s happening and taking action to create change.”

Marie Constantin, a citizen activist, works with the Louisiana Stormwater Coalition to stop blight that’s created from rain washing litter and trash off the streets into the waterways. In the past couple of years, the organization has collected nearly 2,450 bags of trash out of the beleaguered Capitol Lake as well as 344 tires, two toilets and a couch.

She points to efforts by cities such as Greenville, South Carolina, and cities in Florida as having processes in place to help tackle blight as a community.

“What we desperately need is litter patrol officers,” Constantin says. “A full-time position that [addressing blight] is all they do—other communities have them. … We need to rethink everything we do and pivot.”