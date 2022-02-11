Businesses call on Congress for more COVID-related aid 

Some businesses aren’t just hungry for more federal aid—they’re famished, Inc. reports.

There were hopes that 2022 would mark the end of the pandemic, but the omicron variant, continuing supply chain disruptions, and spiraling inflation rates have made that vision seem quaint. Meanwhile, the federal programs that doled out COVID aid during the pandemic are mostly depleted.

The combination of challenges has encouraged some business owners to appeal to lawmakers for more aid. In a recent survey, 86% of businesses supported a reauthorization of the Covid Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, which provided loans to small businesses to support their COVID-related recovery efforts. The January 2022 survey was from Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses Voices, an initiative that helps small businesses with policy advocacy.

Members of Congress had signaled renewed interest in authorizing additional aid. As recently as early January, it was reported that Sens. Ben Cardin, D-Md., and Roger Wicker, R-Miss., held talks about re-upping economic stimulus efforts as a result of the omicron wave. Read the full story.