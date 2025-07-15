Business Lunch: The Overpass Merchant’s Thai Peanut Shrimp Salad

The Overpass Merchant

Address: 2904 Perkins Road

Phone: (225) 508-4737

theoverpassmerchant.com

Cuisine: American

Owner: Hufft Marchand Hospitality

Scene: Gastropub in the Perkins Road Overpass District serving elevated bar fare, including homemade pasta, salads and weekend brunch

$$

It has been nine years since The Overpass Merchant took over the space once occupied by storied ZeeZee Gardens in the Perkins Road Overpass District. Created by restaurateurs Nick Hufft and Lon Marchand, who also own Curbside Burgers and Gail’s Fine Ice Cream, the spot has earned a reputation for inventive cuisine served in a casual but stylish environment. Lunchtime this time of year sees lots of salad orders, Hufft says, including the Thai peanut shrimp, which pairs skewered grilled shrimp with a tangle of thinly shaved cabbage, tomatoes, peanuts, carrots and lemongrass tossed in coconut lime dressing. Salads are joined by bar favorites like burgers and cheese curds, along with pasta dishes made with Hufft Marchand’s own New Orleans-based Il Supremo boutique pasta line.