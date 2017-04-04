Business coalition pushing to increase gas tax by 15 to 20 cents

File photo

A new statewide coalition of more than 20 business groups will push during the upcoming Legislative session to increase the existing 38.4 cent gasoline tax by 15 to 20 cents per gallon, which would generate some $500 million annually to pay for badly needed maintenance on the state’s roads and bridges, as well as megaprojects like a new Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge.

That’s less than the 23-cent tax recommended earlier this year by a transportation task force appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards. But business leaders at a lunchtime meeting of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber said they want to advocate for a solution that is reasonable and doable yet still significant enough to be effective.

“We recognize that there’s some political pushback to 23 cents and we hear that, but we also need a gas tax increase that is large enough to have a substantial impact on every region of our state and every legislative district,” says Jason El Koubi, president and CEO of One Acadiana, the economic development organization in the Lafayette area.

