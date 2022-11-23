Wednesday, November 23, 2022 BusinessInsider Expect a busy Baton Rouge airport this Thanksgiving By The Associated Press - November 23, 2022 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print The Baton Rouge Metro Airport. (Collin Ritchie) The Thanksgiving travel rush is back at BTR. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in