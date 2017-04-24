Broome names former Southern chancellor Llorens as interim CAO

Baton Rouge City Hall (File photo)

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has tapped former Southern University chancellor James Llorens as her interim chief administrative officer, filling a void left when Troy Bell resigned after less than a week on the job.

Bell stepped down on Friday after reports emerged that he lied about academic degrees on his resume and appeared to have been fired from previous jobs from which he claimed to have resigned.

In a statement announcing Llorens’ appointment, Broome offered a mea culpa for failing to fully vet Bell and that she “immediately accepted” his resignation to “put this completely behind us.” She added, “Mr. Bell was not the person that this city and parish deserved.”

“As the week unfolded, more information emerged about his professional history and academic credentials,” Broome says. “It became obvious, even after a number of meetings and talking with the mayor of the last city where Mr. Bell was employed, that additional vetting should have occurred. I made a mistake with this important hire and I accept full responsibility.”

