Brandon Dumas selling historic Hotel Lincoln building in downtown east

Hotel Lincoln

Recently-ousted Southern University Vice Chancellor Brandon Dumas is selling the Hotel Lincoln building, a long-vacant and historic property in downtown east that was the marquis hotel for African-American guests to the city during the decades of segregation in the South.

Dumas, who was terminated by the Southern Board of Supervisors earlier this month over allegations concerning a sex tape and was involved earlier this year in controversies regarding the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging, listed the hotel at 400 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr. for sale in late June.

Asking price for the 12,000 square foot building—which opened in 1950 and hosted such luminaries as Nat King Cole, James Brown and Aretha Franklin in its heyday—is $550,000. It has been vacant since closing in the early 1980s.

Real estate broker Renee Broussard of Vanguard Realty, who is marketing the property for Dumas, says since the listing went up on the Multiple Listing Service June 26 she’s had several calls from interested buyers. Two have floated offers but no deal has yet been reached.

Daily Report has the full story.