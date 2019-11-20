New BRAF program makes philanthropy easier

By
-
Insider
BRAC
(iStock)
We're glad you are enjoying Business Report. To continue reading, sign up for ALL-ACCESS
The new BRAF program allows philanthropists to set up charitable funds with the nonprofit while still using their own money managers.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR