BRAC to help coordinate business crime-fighting efforts

By
-
(File photo)

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber will spearhead efforts to organize a group of business owners determined to help address the city-parish’s violent crime problem.


Already a subscriber? Sign in.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.