Challenges remain for Capital Region small businesses recovering from pandemic

More than 80% of Capital Region business owners have been negatively impacted by the pandemic, a new Baton Rouge Area Chamber survey finds.

BRAC today released an analysis of its first Small Business Survey, which it plans to conduct biannually. Throughout June the chamber sought the input of regional small business owners through a survey designed to gauge business attitudes, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BRAC’s survey, modeled after national instruments like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Index, aims to offer insight on how to best assist business owners and understand their challenges and needs.

Key takeaways from the survey include:

• Eighty-three percent of owners reported that their businesses had been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

• Two percent had to permanently close a location and 20% temporarily closed a location.

• When asked how long their business can continue to operate under the current economic environment, 65% responded one year or more; 17% predicted their business would ast only through the year.

• In a sign of optimism, over half of businesses think that both the national and local economy will improve from the current conditions over the next six months, with 60% planning to increase their staff size in the next year.

• Only 33% of business owners said they had used training, skill development or networking programs offered for business owners in their community.

See the full survey report and analysis.