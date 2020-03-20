BRAC releases how-to video for applying for disaster relief 

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has put together a video and a PDF with information to help local small businesses navigate the process of applying for disaster loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Gov. John Bel Edwards finalized the paperwork Wednesday making Louisiana eligible for the federal assistance, and local businesses have been able to apply online since Thursday morning.

In the roughly 30 hours since, phones have been ringing off the hook at BRAC from members looking for answers to such questions as: How long will it take to get relief? What paperwork is required? And, how hard is it to fill out the application?

“This is what is foremost in everybody’s mind today,” BRAC President and CEO Adam Knapp says. “We’re trying to be a reference source where our businesses can go for information and guidance.”

The video covers very basic information on the steps involved in the process, while the PDF includes more detailed information about the program, which will provide up to $2 million to eligible small businesses at a rate of 3.75%. For nonprofit organizations, the interest rate would be 2.75%.

Earlier this week, BRAC estimated more than 60% of local businesses across all sectors of the Capital Region are expecting major impacts from the growing coronavirus disaster, a number that is expected to grow in the weeks to come.