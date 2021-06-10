BRAC dashboard: Economy roaring back despite high jobless numbers

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today released its monthly COVID-19 economic indicator dashboard that examines and assesses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional economy.

Recent data shows that consumer spending is high, while unemployment rates are still lofty at 5.8%. This is due in part to increased disposable income for the unemployed from enhanced weekly federal benefits, the report states.

Vaccination rates remain varied with just below 40% of the population in East Baton Rouge Parish receiving at least one vaccination dose compared to 72.3% in West Feliciana Parish and just 19.6% in St. Helena Parish.

Key takeaways from this month’ dashboard include:

Hotel occupancy and revenues are well above 2019 levels, indicating that travel and tourism have rebounded significantly.

Jobs fell by 1,500 from March to April despite COVID restrictions being lifted and the economy reopening.

Of the 33,459 unique job openings in the region that report salary data, median advertised salary is $22 an hour.

Baton Rouge is now even further behind its out-of-state peer metros regarding job recovery, as growth has stalled in Louisiana’s three largest metros.

After hitting a low in unemployment claims in late March, claims have stagnated in the 9,500 to 10,500 range in the two months since, well above the 2,200 pre-pandemic average weekly count.

