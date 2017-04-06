‘Border adjustment’ tax would hurt Louisiana economy, Americans for Prosperity report says

(File photo)

The conservative political group Americans for Prosperity released a report today arguing a “border adjustment” tax would harm Louisiana more than almost any other state.

The tea party-allied group, which opened a Louisiana chapter in 2014, has long railed against taxes and has lobbied state lawmakers for specific legislation in recent years. The report says import reliant-states like Louisiana would be burdened by the border adjustment tax, which would give American companies tax breaks for exports and levy higher taxes for imports, replacing the corporate income tax.

President Donald Trump’s administration and Republican congressional leadership have floated a 20% border adjustment tax, which has companies like Nike and Walmart that rely on imports up in arms, Bloomberg reported this week.

LSU Economics Professor Milton Dek Terrell says the idea of a border adjustment tax is different than simply imposing a tariff on goods imported from Mexico or China. Instead, the idea aims to prevent companies from shifting their costs and revenues to different countries to reduce their tax liability, and would likely be part of a broader tax restructuring.

Daily Report has the full story.