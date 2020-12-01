Bon Carre’s new owners plan to turn center into a tech hub

By
-
The owners of the South Carolina real estate investment firm that recently acquired Bon Carré Business Center for an undisclosed price plan to make a major investment .

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.