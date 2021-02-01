Monday, February 1, 2021 BusinessInsiderReal Estate Blue Store Chicken opens North Boulevard location By Caitie Burkes - February 1, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Blue Store Chicken today opened a new location on North Boulevard. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in