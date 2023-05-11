Biden wants new limits on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants

The Biden administration is proposing new limits on greenhouse gas emissions from coal- and gas-fired power plants, its most ambitious effort yet to roll back planet-warming pollution from the nation’s second-largest contributor to climate change.

A rule to be unveiled today by the Environmental Protection Agency could force power plants to capture smokestack emissions using a technology that has long been promised but is not in widespread use in the U.S.

If finalized, the proposed regulation would mark the first time the federal government has restricted carbon dioxide emissions from existing power plants, which generate about 25% of U.S. greenhouse gas pollution, second only to the transportation sector. The rule also would apply to future electric plants and would avoid up to 617 million metric tons of carbon dioxide through 2042, equivalent to annual emissions of 137 million passenger vehicles, the EPA said.

The proposal comes as Louisiana lawmakers are discussing emissions in the ongoing legislative session. Legislators considered a bill that would require industrial air monitoring to protect Louisiana residents from chemical air pollutants. Under the proposal, which initially won favor but was later blocked by a Senate committee, industrial facilities would have to install air quality monitoring systems that measure and record pollutants and warn the public of hazardous releases. The systems would include real-time data collection and be able to disseminate that information to the public when chemical accidents and leaks pose a threat to public health.

Sen. Bodi White, R-Baton Rouge, said on Tuesday that the cost of the monitors, estimated to be about $18,000 per year, could be too much for the industry to bear. The additional burden could cause employers to leave the state, White said.

