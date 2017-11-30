Bernhard Capital Partners acquires three companies to create major new project management firm

Baton Rouge-based private equity firm Bernhard Capital Partners is continuing its aggressive growth strategy with the acquisition of three companies specializing in construction and program management for major infrastructure projects.

The companies being acquired are Georgia-based Moreland Altobelli Associates, Texas-based Pavetex Engineering, and Engineering Testing Services of California.

BCP will combine the three companies to form Atlas Technical Consultants, which will become one of the top five private, independent project delivery firms in the U.S., according to BCP Partner Jeff Jenkins. The new company will have more than 30 offices in 11 states and more than 1,000 employees, with major offices in Atlanta, San Francisco, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Salt Lake City, Boise, Portland and Honolulu.

Daily Report has the full story.